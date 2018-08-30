DC Universe

After the trailer for Titans, the first scripted series on DC’s upcoming streaming service DC Universe, was released, everyone made a variation on the same joke: “F*ck Batman.” How could you not? It was a sarcastic response to a surprisingly dark superhero TV show, even for DC: the home of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Jared Leto’s edgelord Joker, but maybe it works better in context. We’ll find out when Titans premieres at New York Comic Con on October 3 before making its debut on DC Universe on October 12.

The streaming service, which costs $7.99 per month, officially launches on September 15 (a.k.a. Batman Day) with DC Daily, which “will cover news about all things DC, including original series, comics, and more.” The newly-skinny Kevin Smith will host, with help from John Barrowman, Samm Levine, Harley Quinn Smith, Sam Humphries, Hector Navarro, Clarke Wolfe, Brian Tong, Markeia McCarty, and John Kourounis. Future programming includes Doom Patrol, Young Justice, Swamp Thing, Outsiders, Stargirl, and a Harley Quinn animated series featuring Poison Ivy (and maybe Margot Robbie’s voice).

Library TV titles that will be featured on DCU include the original Wonder Woman, the Batman animated series, Superfriends, Birds of Prey, Teen Titans (2003), Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Constantine, Batman Beyond, and the Justice League animated series, among others… Digital comics that will be available include the first appearances of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Other titles included are Batman: Gothic, the Authority series, Green Arrow: Year One, Shazam, The New Teen Titans, Identity Crisis, The Batman Adventures, Jack Kirby’s New Gods, and more DC classics. (Via)

Here’s more from Kevin Smith, who might be the only actor alive not involved with one of the approximately 734 Joker movies in production, on DC Universe.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)