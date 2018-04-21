Tony Stark Is A Terrible House Guest For Doctor Strange In This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tease

04.21.18

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead.

Benedict Cumberbatch was the guest on this week’s Graham Norton and the topic of discussion — aside from his name — was Avengers: Infinity War. Not only did the Doctor Strange star insist he knows what happens in the massive film and can’t say a word, he also brought a clip along. It’s a shorter version of the one from above but it gives us a glimpse of Bruce Banner — assumingly playing the Silver Surfer’s part and crashing into the Sanctum Santorum — to warn Doctor Strange, Wong, and Tony Stark about Thanos and his role in the invasion of New York.

It’s actually a fun scene given the circumstances, mostly because Robert Downey Jr. can’t help by play Tony Stark as pure snark, even in the face of universal doom and the realization that his vision from Age Of Ultron is coming true. Also, he’s just limbering up all over the mystic artifact in Strange’s home. No respect, especially after your friend has likely crashed through the roof. The only shame is that Harry Dean Stanton is dead and can’t reprise his role from the first Avengers film.

