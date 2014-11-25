Travel Hell: The 28 Worst Movie Journeys, Just in Time for Thanksgiving Weekend

#Almost Famous #The Blues Brothers #National Lampoon's Vacation #Lord of the Rings
, , , , , , , , , and 11.25.14 4 years ago

You thought your holiday travel was a nightmare? Believe us: it could be much, much worse.

Thanksgiving weekend is a notoriously miserable time to be on a roadway or in an airport or basically any place that involves the transport of humans from one location to another, but let's keep things in perspective: at least you aren't Frodo. Not just because he has giant furry hobbit feet, but because he has to make it from the Shire to Mount Doom in one piece – no easy feat when you're beset by hooded Ringwraiths and man-eating spiders and also hold the future of Middle-earth in your hands. Don't you feel petty now?

If that's not enough to brighten your spirits, below you can find 27 (!) other examples of horrific movie journeys to help keep things in perspective as you move into the holiday weekend.

Which hellish movie journeys did we miss? After scrolling through the gallery below, let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Almost Famous#The Blues Brothers#National Lampoon's Vacation#Lord of the Rings
TAGSALL IS LOSTAlmost Famousapollo 13Clash of the TitansFLIGHTGRAVITYHOME ALONEindiana jones and the temple of doomlabyrinthLawrence Of ArabiaLORD OF THE RINGSLost In AmericaMIDNIGHT RUNNATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATIONNEBRASKAPSYCHOSHAUN OF THE DEADSorcererSullivans TravelsThe African QueenThe Blues BrothersTHE GUILT TRIPThe Lady VanishesThe Neverending StoryThe Poseidon AdventureTITANICUp!Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryWizard of Oz

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP