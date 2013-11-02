TV Ratings: Big ‘Dracula’ drop as ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ lead Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 1, 2013.

“Blue Bloods” kept CBS in its familiar and dominant position atop Friday’s overall rankings, while ABC capitalized on a strong “Shark Tank” and drops from NBC’s “Grimm” and “Dracula” to regain its Friday crown among young viewers.

While the “Grimm” drop put it in line with the drama’s regular Friday performances from last season and beyond, the “Dracula” decline was far steeper, slipping 0.5 in the key demo and nearly 1.8 million viewers. Neither “Dracula” nor “Grimm” was aided by a low-rated “Why We Love Vampires” special courtesy of NBC News.

There weren’t many other notables on Friday, though “Last Man Standing” and “The Neighbors” both bounced back to season norms after a week away, while The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” added a few viewers in its second airing, but remained low in the demo.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 1.2 key demo rating and the 0.9 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS won Friday primetime comfortably with an estimated 9,745 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/11 share on average. ABC was second with a 4.4/8 and 6.72 million viewers, well ahead of the 3.665 million viewers and 2.3/4 for NBC, as well as FOX’s 2.85 million viewers and 1.8/3. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 966,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” started primetime in first for CBS with 8.95 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and third in the key demo with “Last Man Standing” (6.22 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.59 million and a 1.0 key demo). FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” was third with 3.88 million viewers and second with a 1.3 key demo rating, beating the 2.61 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for NBC’s “Why We Love Vampires” special. The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 942,00 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” kept CBS in first overall with 9.6 million viewers, but finished third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. “Shark Tank” averaged 7.11 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.9 key demo rating, the night’s best. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 4.95 million viewers for third and finished second for the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating rating. On FOX, a repeat of “Sleepy Hollow” averaged 1.82 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, holding off the 990,000 viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model.”

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.67 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” had a big night and averaged 7.65 million viewers in second and a 1.5 key demo rating to win the hour. NBC’s “Dracula” slipped to 3.44 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in its second airing.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.