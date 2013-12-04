‘Veronica Mars’ will be hitting the big screen sooner than you think

The “Veronica Mars” movie is heading to theaters a lot sooner than initially thought. In an announcement on the project’s Kickstarter and via EW, creator Rob Thomas said that the project will be released on March 14, 2014, which is the one-year anniversary of the kickoff to the project.

“Warner Bros. had this date circled for quite some time and hoped it would stay open,” Thomas told EW. “Luckily, no other teen detective movie decided to open in the middle of March.”

The Kickstarter for “Veronica Mars” raised a whopping $5.7 million for Kristen Bell and friends to return to the detective drama. It was shot in 23 days this summer and was originally intended to be a limited release and for online viewing.

The synopsis is as follows: Veronica returns to her hometown of Neptune, Calif., after 10 years away to aid former flame Logan (Jason Dohring), who has been accused of killing his pop star girlfriend. Enrico Colantoni, Tina Majorino, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen and Chris Lowell are returning, too.

“There are smart ways to do a movie of this size – and we chose none of them,” Thomas said in his interview. “We are a low budget movie with big set pieces and 60 speaking roles. A murder mystery in a house would have been more cost effective. But I think we have managed to pull it off.”

EW is streaming an exclusive clip from the film, watch it here.

