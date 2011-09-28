Video for Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett duet to debut on Monday

09.29.11 7 years ago

The music video for the Lady Gaga/Tony Bennett duet “The Lady is a Tramp” (featured on Bennett’s just-released “Duets II”) will hit the Web this coming Monday, Oct. 3th. The news follows closely on the heels of Bennett scoring his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 for “II”, making him the oldest living artist to boast such a feat in the chart’s history.

The album’s first-week sales numbers (179,000 copies) were no doubt boosted significantly thanks to the presence of superstars like Gaga, Carrie Underwood and John Mayer on the LP.

This will be the second video produced for the album; the first was made for Bennett and the late Amy Winehouse’s “Body and Soul” collaboration.

Other artists to appear on “Duets II” include Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Michael Buble, Willie Nelson and Josh Groban.

You can listen to “The Lady is a Tramp” below:

