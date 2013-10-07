Warner Bros CEO: ‘We need to get Wonder Woman on the big screen or TV’

(CBR) Fans aren”t the only ones who want to see a “Wonder Woman” movie or television series. You can add new Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara to that list, based on comments he made at a recent entertainment law conference covered by The Hollywood Reporter.

He admitted that sticking to Batman and Superman movies lately has been a “missed opportunity.” He also said the studio has “huge plans for a number of other DC properties on TV,” before adding, “We need to get Wonder Woman on the big screen or TV.”

Wonder Woman has been a major topic within the larger discussion about the lack of female superheroes on the big screen. Princess Diana was the subject of David E. Kelley”s rejected 2011 television revival on NBC, while a more recent effort at The CW (the Allan Heinberg-written “Amazon”), was placed on hold as the network shifted its attention to the proposed “Arrow” spinoff “The Flash”.