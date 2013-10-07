Warner Bros CEO: ‘We need to get Wonder Woman on the big screen or TV’

#Wonder Woman #Amazon #DC Comics
and 10.07.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) Fans aren”t the only ones who want to see a “Wonder Woman” movie or television series. You can add new Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara to that list, based on comments he made at a recent entertainment law conference covered by The Hollywood Reporter.

He admitted that sticking to Batman and Superman movies lately has been a “missed opportunity.” He also said the studio has “huge plans for a number of other DC properties on TV,” before adding, “We need to get Wonder Woman on the big screen or TV.”

Wonder Woman has been a major topic within the larger discussion about the lack of female superheroes on the big screen. Princess Diana was the subject of David E. Kelley”s rejected 2011 television revival on NBC, while a more recent effort at The CW (the Allan Heinberg-written “Amazon”), was placed on hold as the network shifted its attention to the proposed “Arrow” spinoff “The Flash”.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman#Amazon#DC Comics
TAGSAMAZONDC COMICSKEVIN TSUJIHARAWarner Bros.Wonder Woman

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP