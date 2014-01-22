Watch: Exploring new worlds in ‘Game of Thrones’ season 4

(CBR) Winter arrives in April, but a new look at the upcoming season of “Game of Thrones” is already here.

HBO has released a behind-the-scenes video on the making of “Game of Thrones” Season 4, featuring interviews with many of the key cast members, including Peter Dinklage and Charles Dance. The creators and crew members get in a few words as well, and everyone seems to be on the same page: The upcoming season is poised to be the greatest yet.

“The scripts are impeccable,” says Dance, who plays the cold and calculated Tywin Lannister. “We have terrific directors, and dare I say bloody good actors, and absolutely compelling storylines.”

Watch the full featurette below:

“Game of Thrones” returns on April 6.