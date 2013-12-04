Watch: Greece and Persia collide in new ‘300: Rise of an Empire’ trailer

and 12.04.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Warner Bros. Pictures has released the newest official trailer for “300: Rise of an Empire,” the sequel to Zack Snyder’s “300.” The new two-and-a-half minute trailer details the main conflict of the film as well as a good look at the return of the signature cinematographic style of the first “300.”

Based on Frank Miller’s “Xerxes,” “Rise of an Empire” sees Greek general Themistokles (Sullivan Stapleton) attempt to unite his country even as he goes up against the Persian forces led by Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and Artemisia (Eva Green). Directed by Noam Murro and releasing March 7, 2014, “300: Rise of an Empire” also stars Lena Heady, Hans Matheson, Callan Mulvey, David Wenham, Jack O’Connell, Andrew Tiernan, Igal Naor and Andrew Pleavin.

