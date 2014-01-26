Watch Imagine Dragons and Kendrick Lamar’s electric Grammy performance

01.27.14 5 years ago 2 Comments
If the words “rap rock” make you cringe, you might rethink your position after watching Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform together at the Grammys. Check it out below, via Mr. World Premiere, and see the complete list of Grammy winners here.
Imagine Dragons” frontman Dan Reynolds opened the performance with a few bars of its hit “Radioactive,” which won for Best Rock Performance, but a pulsing hip-hop beat quickly dropped and gave way to Lamar”s spitfire verses on “m.A.A.d City.” As Lamar rapped, the band head-banged and pounded on multiple sets of drums. The frenetic energy climaxed into massive explosions and an exhausted little scream by Lamar at the end.
Even Lorde smiled.

https://dailymotion.com/video/k38dc71VnaQmbo5gN0T

