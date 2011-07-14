Watch: ‘John Carter’ trailer offers us our first glimpse of Barsoom

This one’s been a long time coming.
So far, timing has kept me out of the loop on all things “John Carter.” I didn’t visit the set. I didn’t visit Pixar to see footage with Andrew Stanton. My one real afternoon around pre-production art from the film was an accident because of where Disney held a “TRON: Legacy” event. And through all of this, I’ve been perfectly content to wait, because this is one of those films that will arrive with a lot of history attached to it, and I’d rather wait and let them show us whatever they’re happy with when they’re happy with it.
I love pulp fiction of all types. The “John Carter Of Mars” books by Edgar Rice Burroughs are great, spirited, inventive adventure novels that have been picked clean by people borrowing ideas and inspiration from them over the years. One of my biggest questions about this film is how they plan to make it feel fresh when so many movies have stolen elements of the source material over the years. It would be like making a “Lensman” movie and having to deal with angry “Star Wars” fans yelling about getting ripped off. Sometimes, you wait so long to make something that there’s a chance it is going to feel like the imitation even if it’s not.
Looking at this first teaser for “John Carter,” I think there’s a lot of promise on display. I like Taylor Kitsch on “Friday Night Lights” but thought he was awkward and poorly used in “Wolverine,” so he remains a question mark for me. At least looking at him and Lynne Collins together here (I guess Stanton reeeeeeeeeally liked “Wolverine”), they are both striking and it does work in the film’s favor that they don’t have long histories as movie stars. I’d rather get to know Dejah Thoris and John Carter than watch Mark Wahlberg and, say, Angelina Jolie run around fighting aliens. Casting less-known actors in the roles makes room for that. And the use of locations and sets gives this a more grounded and concrete feeling up front, and I’m actually surprised how little of it seems to be CG or greenscreen.
Right now, all they’re selling is tone, and the use of the Arcade Fire song (performed here by Peter Gabriel) gives it a different vibe than many action movie trailers. It’s nice, and I watched it a few times. I don’t think it answers every question, but it’s not meant to. This is a teaser, and unlike the oh-so-boring poster, this actually teases. It’s an intriguing introduction to a world, and now I’m excited to see more.
“John Carter” arrives on our world March 9, 2012.
I like this one, but it’s strange that its never mentioned that he’s on Mars. Seems like an odd detail to leave unsaid.
Andrew Stanton is a SOO-PAH genius, so I’m cautiously optimistic, even if this trailer looks like Prince Of Persia In Spaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaace.
Certainly doesn’t look like the Mars I envisioned. In fact it just looks like a desert on Earth. But this is just a teaser.
I wonder what Jon Favreau’s take would have been like.
Judging by reactions Iâ€™ve seen on a few sites, they may need to break out the olâ€™ red filter to make this more Mars like for people, ha. I think it could be made a little more fanciful, myself, more Franzetta-ish? I donâ€™t know. Maybe we want 300 again without realizing it. I actually dig this trailer a lot though.
I’m glad they didn’t go the stylised route. You’d actually have to find a Frazetta landscape and shoot on location to satisfy the image captured in people’s minds.
Lead actor looks terrible and dialogue sounds awful… fingers crossed though.
This just reinforced that losing Mars from the title is a massive, missed opportunity to communicate what the movie is. These character-name titles are the epitome of boring, the very last thing you would want to associate with this material. ‘John Carter’ alone imparts the same thing as ‘Forrest Gump’ to most people.
I liked this trailer though. Understated with a thoughtful cue. Too rare.
Trailer looks alright. I’m seriously having trouble getting over that awful title though
I’m not sure how this will play to the masses; I’m in though.
Just finished Princess of Mars (the Book)It will be interesting to see how they interpret the book? Trailer looks awsome…