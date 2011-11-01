Watch: Taylor Swift perform a cover of Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me a River’

Country star Taylor Swift has broken out cover versions of several popular tunes during her current Speak Now World Tour, often with the original artists – including the likes of Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, T.I., Katy Perry and B.o.B. – joining her on stage. And while Justin Timberlake failed to make an appearance in the flesh when Swift broke out a cover of his 2002 single “Cry Me a River” during a recent Memphis tour stop (he’s too busy making movies, I guess), she nevertheless managed to deliver a gorgeous acoustic version of the hit tune. Watch it below and let us know what you think!

The Speak Now World Tour has been a blockbuster success for the seemingly-unstoppable young artist, grossing over $40 million in only the first half of 2011 and playing to sold-out crowds across the globe. It officially wraps up next March in Auckland, New Zealand.

For those who just can’t get help pouring more money into Swift’s overflowing coffers, a live album entitled “Speak Now World Tour: Live” is slated for release on November 21st in both CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray editions.