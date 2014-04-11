When will we see an LGBT hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Still here? Cool.
Before I start to get a critical, I'm going to acknowledge that what's going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is awesome. Sure, I should try to come up with a better word than awesome, since that word is incredibly overused — at least I'm not using the term “amaze-balls” (uuuugh). A television series synching up with a big screen movie, with the former feeding off of the latter and working big developments into the ongoing narrative they've been telling for months? That's more than awesome; it's something I never thought I'd see, and it's exactly what we hoped we'd get when “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” got the go-ahead last year. So anything I say for the rest of this piece, you gotta remember that Marvel's storytelling efforts get a big ol' thumbs up from me.
You know what else gets a big ol' thumbs up from me? The representation in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” I've done a little research into this (research that could lead to a future Jam), and I can confidently say that “Cap: TWS” is the most diverse super hero film that's ever been made. Of the movie's six primary heroic leads, only one is a white dude. One. Remember how “Avengers” had five? Rounding out the cast are three women, all of whom are confident and capable, and two black men with drastically different personalities. No, there's yet to be a single woman of color in the MCU outside of the small screen's Skye and Agent May, but for a super hero movie, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” scores big diversity points. That really gets a big ol' thumbs up from me.
But all of the strides Marvel has taken towards giving women and some people of color meaty and important roles, there's one area that's becoming glaringly overlooked: the LGBT community. And in last night's “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” the one glimmer of hope queer comic book fans had for representation got a few bullets through the head — off-camera, of course. This is a primetime show on a major network!
As a gay man, Victoria Hand's inclusion in the “S.H.I.E.L.D.” television show was a pretty exciting development. She was poised to become the first lesbian character in any Marvel adaptation — including Fox and Sony's offerings. Hand also got introduced as a bad ass, take-charge S.H.I.E.L.D. officer, meaning that the revelation of her sexuality would be handled in the same way it was in the comics: it would be additional information provided to flesh out her character. Unfortunately, we never got that confirmation on television.
To the people that naysay representation, I have two things to explain. First, stop that — you're helping out no one. Second, representation doesn't mean what you think it means, at least not to me. I don't care to see LGBT representation where every storyline revolves around them being the other to the rest of the cast's default. Good representation looks like Andre Braugher's no-nonsense gay police chief in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The show uses him being an out gay man serving in the NYPD in the early '80s as a means to show how tough he is in the pilot episode, and from that point on, he mentions having a husband as much as any other married straight character mentions having a wife. He's given more to do than just be a gay cop, and his romantic life is given the same amount of screen time as everyone else. That's the role Hand should have filled on this “S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Representation for non-straight, non-cisgender individuals means that, as a baseline, we just want to be acknowledged as being alive. Viewers want to recognize themselves on television, and people struggling with their identity would greatly benefit from seeing a positive portrayal of an LGBT character on a super hero show. On a show like “Orange Is the New Black,” where diversity and representation for bisexual, lesbian, and trans characters of all ethnicities is the norm, every character is allowed to be defined by traits other than their sexuality or gender identity. That series shows that these types of characters can be more than just a sidekick, plot point, or joke. Now Victoria Hand is dead, and I bet a lot of lesbian fans of the show never even knew that the highest ranked S.H.I.E.L.D. officer we saw on the reg played for their team. It's probably best if they never find out, too, because the dead lesbian trope is a rightfully reviled one.
To Marvel's great credit, I'm only slightly saddened at the loss of a female character pulled from the comics. An alive Victoria Hand, one elevated to a series regular position where we might have gotten a glimpse into her personal life, does infinitely more for representation than a dead one. But even with Hand dead, the MCU still has Black Widow, Sharon Carter, Maria Hill, Melinda May, Jemma Simmons, and Skye representing for the female forces of good — and that's just counting S.H.I.E.L.D. agents. Well, former agents, really. Compared to the men, most of whom have been revealed as traitors and killed, the women are faring a lot better. However big of a setback Hand's death is for female representation, it torpedoes all the hopes I had for getting a gay character in the MCU — and one that's treated seriously, not like Justin Hammer's prison behavior in the “All Hail the King” one-shot. And I'm not arguing that gay characters should be exempt from bad things happening to them just because they're gay. That's not equality. That's not fairness. But it's also not fair or representative of the population and movie-going audience to have nine movies and seventeen episodes of television populated with hundreds of individuals and not have one notable lesbian, gay, bisexual, or trans character.
The source material isn't particularly helpful, as the Avengers are nowhere near as LGBT friendly as the Fox-owned X-Men. Fox isn't doing anything with that, by the way, as the bisexual Mystique has yet to be shown as such onscreen. Of the characters Marvel could bring to life, Phyla-Vell and Moondragon weren”t included in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Karolina Dean and Xavin are part of the constantly languishing “Runaways,” and Living Lightning might be too minor of a character to get ever get adapted. Wiccan, Hulkling, Miss America, and a lot of other teen characters have come out of the closet, but Marvel's live-action aspirations seem to be with the adult heroes. To make matters worse, none of those characters are non-magical trans humans (most trans characters in comics are such because of spells or because they're an alien), which means that the MCU could actually outpace the source material should they include a trans person.
Marvel can fix this, though, and they have a solid track record with diversity that can only get better through branching out to the LGBT community. Phyla-Vell and Moondragon can show up in the cosmic films. Hercules can pop up in a “Thor” sequel or on Netflix's “Defenders,” and he can be portrayed as bisexual. And so what if there are no trans individuals in the Marvel comics? There was no Phil Coulson, Darcy Lewis, or the entire cast of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” either. There isn't one? Then make one. An ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. scientist, a renegade Extremis patient, a visiting Norse god — if you've seen “Orange Is the New Black,” then you know Laverne Cox would kill in any of these roles. There are twenty-two hours of television a year that needs to be populated with characters; this can be fixed and I firmly believe that it will be fixed.
This being “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” I have a little bit of hope that Hand's demise isn't exactly what it seems to be. There are life model decoys and blue tube guys out there that can bring Agent Hand back into the fold just like they did Coulson and Skye. I really want this entire piece to be negated in a few episodes. I want to be embarrassed by my kneejerk response because there's a fully realized, out lesbian Victoria Hand making tough calls and commanding strike units on television every week. Please, Marvel, embarrass me.
Brett White is a comedian living in New York City. He co-hosts the podcast Matt & Brett Love Comics and is a writer for the comedy podcast Left Handed Radio. His opinions can be consumed in bite-sized morsels on Twitter (@brettwhite).
There are three women of color in S.H.I.E.L.D., not two. You forgot Raina
As a rooster, I feel like I am under-represented in the MCU. There are a lot of chickens in the world, so they must be included. After all, Rocket Raccoon gets to be in the MCU. If there are no RELEVANT chicken characters to the overall narrative in the MCU, just make one up! The chicken population will feel like it’s a major victory(who’d make a great chicken), even though it really shouldn’t matter whether a great character is a white chicken, a black chicken or gay chicken. Even to all those minority chickens out there.
You Sir, just made my day. :)
Yeah, but if there were chickens, all the black people would be eating them.
The fact that you equate animals to anyone who isn’t straight or cis is telling.
You offending me with your anti-rooster comments. You must be anti-rooster rights.
And you, franktherooster, are an asshole who has no idea what your talking about. Gabsy is right, it’s very telling that you choose to equate members of the LGBT community with animals. Go team up with birdsrightsactivist (who you are obviously copying because you can’t form an original thought in your head) and troll some other article for no apparent reason. Is this article infringing on anyone’s rights? No. In fact, if representation was as inconsequential and silly as you seem to believe, it shouldn’t be an issue to have at least a few LGBT characters. So please, kindly take your unoriginal troll comment and shove it where the sun doesn’t shine. :)
As a rooster, you’d think I’d be familiar with birdrightsactivist. However, they probably aren’t too interested in me, a rooster. What I should do is write to them, much like the writer of this article, and complain to them that my fowl family are being under represented. However, unlike the writer of this terrible, useless article I’d be complaining about rights in the real world, not a fictionalized universe. The article above is literally asking the owners of an IP to shoehorn in a character who’d have an “identifying trait” of sexuality.That’s actually more harmful than good. As a rooster, I’d don’t want to be just seen as a rooster, I’d like to be just known as Frank. What’s so hilarious about the defenders of this article (which are highly like to be part of the LGBTQ community or at least connected to it) is that the character, Victoria Hand wasn’t changed in anyway into a heterosexual woman. The topic of her sexuality, or anyone else in the MCU, isn’t relevant to the story! The story is about good versus evil, not female hero versus male bad guy, not black hero versus white villain not religious hero versus atheists, not stoner hero vs. drug free villain, not Republican hero versus Democrat villain. The views and details of a character are far less important than their actions in this story. The self absorbed author of this piece is telling Marvel Studios, by all means excellent storytellers, to make up a transgender character because he feels like they should, as if Marvel Studios is somehow the moral conscience of America. It’s the same thought that is behind the “everybody gets a trophy” mentality that has weakened a generation.
Marvel Studios wants to do two things 1) make money 2) tell stories from the rich 75 year history. Now that their success is pop culture defining, the “us,too” crowd is hemming and hawing for them to change their ways, not what’s best for the story, but what’s best for (some of) the audience. That line of thinking is small minded and does nothing to truly move forward the rights of LGBTQ community. My original comment was meant directly for the writer by merely showing how ridiculous his article sounds by merely changing a few words. My handle, FranktheRooster, is actually a reference to FX’s crime drama The Shield, in which in season 2, a character owned a cockfighting rooster named Frank. For the record, I bartend at a LGBTQ bar (with a large portion of them being conservative) and have a much broader view of how differently LGBTQ individuals defines themselves than many within that “family”.
If and when Marvel Studios does a story involving a hero or villain, who just happens to fall under the LGBTQ umbrella(like Northstar of Alpha Flight), they might not even make a big deal of that, instead treating him or her like everyone else in the fictionalized MCU(instead by defining them as good or evil), which in case you can’t see the forest for the trees, is kind of the point of gay rights movement.
As a rooster, part of my power set is recognizing chickenheads, and even through the Internet, I believe I’ve found one. ;)
This is literally the hardest I’ve ever seen someone get owned on the internet.
Ugh, you wanna do this? Fine.
Fictional realms reflect real life. How do you not grasp this? People see straight white people on screen as the heroes, and ONLY straight white people, and that becomes the norm in our minds. This article is not requesting Marvel “shoehorn” anybody, because having an identifying trait of sexuality does not mean flaming stereotype like you seem to believe. It means ONE fucking line about someone having an interest in the same sex, and then you treat their romantic lives the same as you would ALL the other straight people. No “shoehorning” necessary, because sexuality has NOTHING to do with personality.
Your whole spiel about Victoria Hand is so fucking egalitarian I don’t know where to start. Victoria was a lesbian in the comics, so it was important enough for the story in the comics. Why can’t we get one line, one lingering glance a woman? It’s really not that difficult. Oh yeah, also for her to not be dead, that would be good.
Yes the story is about good vs. evil, but you can’t tell me MOST heroes in the Marvel universe don’t Identify as straight. Frankly, it’s statistically unlikely.
And yeah, the writer wants a transgender superhero because they CAN and they should. “With great power comes great responsibility” and all that. They have the power to effect change, so they should change things for the better.
If Marvel Studios wanted to make MORE money they could listen to their audience of LGBT members and supporters (which makes up a larger percentage than you would believe), and maybe even draw in MORE fans, and include a LGBT character because IT IS fucking right for the story. Or are you saying having a gay superhero would make the story bad BECAUSE he’s gay, because that’s what I’m getting from that whole “not what’s best for the story” bit. Normalizing different sexualities in fiction would very much help the LGBT movement. What better way to change people’s minds than changing the culture. I do not see why this is so hard to grasp.
I could give a rat’s ass about your franktherooster handle.
Congratu-fucking-lations! You have gay friends! Guess what? Steve Wiles, that anti-gay politician, dressed in drag once upon a time. Still doesn’t make him any less of a bigot. That’s just like the “I’m not racist, I have a black friend!” excuse. Newsflash: you’re still being an ass!
They said in the article that they wanted the LGBT characters treated like everybody else, but acknowledged. It was on the first page. Did you read it?
You’re still an asshole, because all you’re spewing is shit.
You know’s what’s awesome? Watching tonight’s season 2 premiere. Especially for the fact that Hartley’s desire to work with Coulson was strongly influenced by her personal connection to the Hydra outing, but not solely the reason. What’s even more awesome, is that to show to the viewer that although her motivations are a mixed bag, Hartley was a force of good in this SHIELD-Hydra-Free Agent Spy civil war in this post Winter Soldier MCU. That made her sacrifice more poignant, that a viewer could care about her with only one episode.
You know what’s even more awesome? That the writers didn’t feel that revealing her personal motivation wasn’t necessary to tell make her death count. They defined her character, partially motivated by the death of her girlfriend, Victoria Hand by just simply being a hero, nothing more. That’s what was important.
Admitting you’re wrong is tough, so I don’t expect you to, but the proof is right in front of you. So no matter what you say I’m “spewing”, it’s right and that’s something you’ll just have to “swallow”. Or not, just because you don’t accept it, doesn’t change that I’m right.
Why does there HAVE to be a LGBT character in the MCU? Shoehorning in a specific character type based on sexuality is a glaring example of showing the writer’s hand. If an LGBT character is needed to tell a particular part of a story, then by all means. But to put one in just to have one? That’s ridiculous.
Well, why does there HAVE to be a straight character? A white character? A male character? I don’t think Hawkeye’s status as a white male is needed to tell that part of the story. That’s just shoehorning in the writer’s idea of what is normal.
All sarcasm aside, you do not NEED a reason to include a character of any background. Representation is so important. Knowing that there are people like you out in the world, being heroes or villains or just ordinary people, and being visible in the media means so much.
Their is no need for a LGBT character to be introduced – sexuality is never a factor in these movies. Sure if their is a Marvel character whose sexuality is a defining trait about them then I’m sure Marvel will adapt them as such.
However, pushing a LGBT character into the movie for the sake of equality actually just draws focus too them – sexuality should not be a focus on its own.
If you want more female strong Marvel characters – well, we already have them in the form of Black Widow and others – but they’re are plans for a Ms Marvel film and soon we’re getting Gamora and a planned spin-off with Sif.
I feel so sorry for those who are actually LGBT because people just want films or shows to push their lifestyle onto characters for the sake of being more ‘equal’ even if it doesn’t fit the original character.
I feel so sorry people who are actually poor at grammar. THEY’RE just trying TO write THEIR opinions, but THERE are TOO many who simply cannot express themselves in writing without seeming uneducated.
Except that Tony Stark has a love interest whom is important to all three Iron Man films, keeping him grounding, and often saving his life. Steve Rogers has a love interest whom is important for both C.A. films, who motivates him and instigates the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ trope. Bruce Banner has a love interest whom is important for the Hulk film, using his attraction to her as a pacifier to the Hulk’s rage. Starlord is shown to have slept with a woman within the first 10 minutes of GotG, and his sexuality gravitates him towards being close with Gamora.
Sexuality IS a factor. These characters have romantic interests. Even when, say, Hawkeye and Black Widow are shown to be close friends, fans shoe-horn them together.
Stop thinking that straight are default and okay, while LGBT characters shouldn’t be included because ‘it’s not important’.
This article is a complete waste. My sister is part of the LGBT community and I support her decisions completely. So when I write this, I’m not writing it out of any negative feelings about being gay. I’m happy that The Winter Soldier was diverse. Good for it. You know why it was diverse? Because those are the characters called for. I don’t care that the Avengers wasn’t. The reason I don’t care is because those are the characters that were created by Stan Lee decades ago, and those characters were what the script called for. Changing an established character just for the sake of appeasing any group is something a creator, artist, author or anyone like that shouldn’t have to do. And as the above post said, none of the MCU films or shows are about a characters sexual orientation in any way. Marvel has gay characters. And if they use those characters cinematically, it might matter. Then again, if it’s not relevant to the story, it might not. To the author, I applaud you standing by your convictions and being a proud gay man, but you just wrote a puff piece about equality, in a place where it really isn’t relevant, instead of a piece about anything pertaining to the development of the MCU.
(1) Either your sister is not part of the LGBT community, or you do not really support her. Otherwise you would know that her being part of the community was not based on “decisions.” It’s an orientation, not a preference.
(2) The MCU creators have shown repeatedly that they have no problem tinkering with comic book canon. And comic books, perhaps more than any other form of media, have a lot of built in flexibility about completely altering their characters.
(3) The MCU is full of references to a character’s sexual orientation. You don’t see it because you’re straight. Tony Stark is clearly a womanizer, much more than he ever was in the comic books. Hawkeye and Black Widow have a strongly implied relationship. Much of Thor’s behavior is motivated by his relationship with Dr. Foster. The same is true of Bruce Banner. To suggest these characters’ stories are not “about” sexual orientation is to remove a pretty core part of what motivates any person’s life. Try this mind game: switch all the genders of the non-hero love interests in the MCU, and then tell me the representations are not about sexuality.
(4) Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had a lesbian character whose sexuality was basically written out for no clear reason, when other minor characters regularly have their sexual orientations implied.
(5) Where are the places where equality is not relevant in America?
Maybe have a chat with your sister about this article. It might be illuminating.
If an LGBT character is included in the Marvel cinematic universe I will personally never support marvel ever again. there are things where I draw the line and supporting a lie of this world saying you can’t your lifestyle is a huge one!
Wow.. that’s absolutely disgusting. It’s your opinion, but it’s a sick one.
How can you say that. You are obviously not of the LGBT community, so you cannot judge.
Saying that it is a lie of this world is wrong. There is only one lie for you, and it is the one you are telling yourself.
You can’t choose who you love, no matter what you say, you can’t. It’s impossible. And in the end, why should people have to just because you say so.
If we’re all made from God, then God’s part of the LGBT community as well.
What a waste of words this is. Who cares if you’re gay? Do you care that I’m straight? No. It doesn’t matter to you, and it shouldn’t. You being gay doesn’t mean a damn thing to me because that’s just your sexuality, not your PERSONALITY. Some people get those confused….I just didn’t expect someone who considers themselves to be a writer to be one of them.
Good for you for being gay, good for me for being straight. WHO CAAAAARES??
The LGBT people who are more than capable of being a Captain America or a Black Widow or any Marvel character but are constantly sidelined because our non-heterosexual/non-cisgender identity “isn’t relevant to the plot”.
It really has nothing to do with sexuality, these characters are based on the writings of Stan Lee, and sexuality is rarely mentioned in one sense or the other. It is not always “in your face” that the characters are straight, and honestly, who cares if they are gay, lesbian or bi? I surely don’t watch these movies or read the comics because of their diversity.
Well, there are certainly a lot of privileged straight folk on HitFix! Not that surprising.
For those interested, there’s a marginally more engaging discussion of the topic happening over at [whedonesque.com]
There’s a really prevalent thought that queer characters should only be included for a reason or plot point, and only as long as they don’t hinder the story, which… what? Do real life people need a ‘reason’ to be queer? No, it’s just who they are.
The problem is the mentality that straight is the default and anything else is ‘special’ or ‘forced’. Everyone is assumed straight until proven otherwise which is why queerness becomes a subject of sexuality rather than an undisputed aspect of character, like heterosexuality is.
Queer characters are necessary in media for the simple reason that there are people who still need to justify the existence of queer characters instead of just accepting them as normal human beings.
No way is she dead, she will come back, I hope anyway