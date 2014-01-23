Wonder Woman Gal Gadot signed a three-picture deal with Warner Brothers

Is Warner Bros. finally ready to make a star out of Wonder Woman?
Gal Gadot recently signed on to play the heroine in “Man of Steel 2” (unofficially known as “Batman Vs. Superman”), but that could be just the beginning of the character’s life on the big screen.
The “Fast & Furious” actress recently told Israeli talk show Good Evening with Gai Pines that her deal with Warner Bros. covers three movies, including “Man of Steel 2,” alongside Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman.
While it’s no surprise that her deal covers multiple films, the question of what those other two movies could be is still up in the air. All signs point to WB making an attempt at a “Justice League” film sometime after “Man of Steel 2” hits theaters in two years, while the third film of the deal could certainly be a “Wonder Woman” solo film, something that Warner Bros. has tried to execute again and again.
In addition to Wonder Woman, rumors are circulating about the studio trying to lock down actors to play fellow JL heroes Green Lantern and Aquaman in “Man of Steel 2” cameos.
Meanwhile, Green Arrow reamains the focus of the hit CW show “Arrow,” while the Flash is also slated to appear on that series before spinning off on his own.
“Man of Steel 2” will also star Amy Adams, Diane Lane, and Laurence Fishburne. Zack Snyder is once again directing.
The release of “Man of Steel 2” was recently pushed back a year. It will now open May 6, 2016.
An Israeli is going to be Wonder Woman? Seriously? So will she come from a planet that is ethnically cleansing the land?
Does her nationality really matter?
Your username couldn’t be more appropriate, SODUMB.
Yeah making an Israeli wonderwoman is a taste of the direction this country is going in. Hollywood has a serious say in the culture of society and this is just the beginning, lord have mercy on us.
This is the first time a spambot has made more sense than the commenters
Do we know whether she as any real acting chops? I’ve only seen her in Fast 5 and there wasn’t much going on there besides posing sexy and/or sassy for the camera.
I always saw Wonder Woman as a Amazon! Tall , muscles, and in the Justice League cartoons very aggressive! I thought they should use someone with the height of Donna( That 70’s show) Kinda like Xena.
Do people not understand what a casting director is? There’s more to the process than just watching a movie and saying “Let’s hire her!”
I know, I’ve been watching movies as far back as when Lynn Stallmaster was casting for half of Hollywood. I’m asking here. Has anyone seen anything else she’s done?
Ben Aflleck as Batman? WB finally came up with a couple of good SH BM and SM. Now they are ruining it by putting BA as Batman.
Gal Gadot is beautiful but she doesn’t fit the character.
It is going to be a disaster.
They also screwed the pooch with that whole Heath Ledger as the Joker fiasco. ROBIN WILLIAMS OR NOBODY.
Don’t forget about WB’s catastrophic mistake in hiring comic actor Michael Keaton to play Batman. Marvel also blew it when they hired RDJ to play Tony Stark, Mark Ruffalo to play Bruce Banner, and Scarlett Johansson to play Black Widow. And don’t get me started on Eon Productions hiring Daniel Craig to play Bland, James Bland.