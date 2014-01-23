Wonder Woman Gal Gadot signed a three-picture deal with Warner Brothers

Is Warner Bros. finally ready to make a star out of Wonder Woman?

Gal Gadot recently signed on to play the heroine in “Man of Steel 2” (unofficially known as “Batman Vs. Superman”), but that could be just the beginning of the character’s life on the big screen.

The “Fast & Furious” actress recently told Israeli talk show Good Evening with Gai Pines that her deal with Warner Bros. covers three movies, including “Man of Steel 2,” alongside Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman.

While it’s no surprise that her deal covers multiple films, the question of what those other two movies could be is still up in the air. All signs point to WB making an attempt at a “Justice League” film sometime after “Man of Steel 2” hits theaters in two years, while the third film of the deal could certainly be a “Wonder Woman” solo film, something that Warner Bros. has tried to execute again and again.



In addition to Wonder Woman, rumors are circulating about the studio trying to lock down actors to play fellow JL heroes Green Lantern and Aquaman in “Man of Steel 2” cameos.

Meanwhile, Green Arrow reamains the focus of the hit CW show “Arrow,” while the Flash is also slated to appear on that series before spinning off on his own.

“Man of Steel 2” will also star Amy Adams, Diane Lane, and Laurence Fishburne. Zack Snyder is once again directing.

The release of “Man of Steel 2” was recently pushed back a year. It will now open May 6, 2016.