Xavier Dolan’s ‘Mommy’ leads Canadian Academy nominations

Xavier Dolan may have been miffed that his “Mommy” was left off the list of finalists for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, but he's surely pleased today that his film led the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's film slate. It picked up 13 nominations total. David Cronenberg's “Maps to the Stars” was also strong.

Winners will be revealed on March 1.

Best Motion Picture

“Cast No Shadow”

“Fall”

“In Her Place”

“Maps to the Stars”

“Mommy”

“Tu dors Nicole”

Achievement in Direction

Atom Egoyan, “Captive”

Albert Shin, “In Her Place”

David Cronenberg, “Maps to the Stars”

Xavier Dolan, “Mommy”

Stéphane Lafleur, “Tu dors Nicole”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Ryan Reynolds, “The Captive”

Bruce Greenwood, “Elephant Song”

Michael Murphy, “Fall”

Evan Bird, “Maps to the Stars”

Antoine Olivier-Pilon, “Mommy”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Ahn Ji Hye, “In Her Place”

Yoon Da Kyung, “In Her Place”

Julianne Côté, “Tu dors Nicole”

Julianne Moore, “Maps to the Stars”

Anne Dorval, “Mommy”

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Kil Hae Yeon, “In Her Place”

Mia Wasikowska, “Maps to the Stars”

Suzanne Clément, “Mommy”

Sandrine Bisson, “1987”

Catherine St-Laurent, “Tu dors Nicole”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Justin Chatwin, “Bang Bang Baby”

John Cusack, “Maps to the Stars”

Robert Pattinson, “Maps to the Stars”

Marc-André Grondin, “Tu dors Nicole”

Kris Demeanor, “The Valley Below”

Adapted Screenplay

“The Calling”

“Cast No Shadow”

“Elephant Song”

Original Screenplay

“The Captive”

“In Her Place”

“Maps to the Stars”

“Mommy”

“Tu dors Nicole”

Achievement in Art Direction

“The Captive”

“Cast No Shadow”

“Fall”

“Mommy”

“Pompeii”

Achievement in Cinematography

“Fall”

“Henri Henri”

“It Was You Charlie”

“Meetings with a Young Poet”

“Mommy”

Achievement in Costume Design

“Henri Henri”

“Mommy”

“1987”

“Pompeii”

“Trailer Park Boys: Don't Legalize It”

Achievement in Editing

“Afflicted”

“Henri Henri”

“In Her Place”

“Maps to the Stars”

“Mommy”

Achievement in Makeup

“Henri Henri”

“Meetings with a Young Poet”

“1987”

“Mommy”

“Trailer Park Boys: Don't Legalize It”

Achievement in Music – Original Score

“Cast No Shadow”

“Hector and the Search for Happiness”

“Henri Henri”

“Maps to the Stars”

“Meetings with a Young Poet”

Achievement in Music – Original Song

“The Whisper in Me” from “Dirty Singles”

“Dal Makhani” from “Dr. Cabbie”

“Road to Rainbow's End” from “Love Project”

“Danse Elegant” from “Tru Love”

“Wants” from “The Valley Below”

Achievement in Overall Sound

“Bang Bang Baby”

“Maps to the Stars”

“Meetings with a Young Poet”

“Mommy”

“Pompeii”

Achievement in Sound Editing

“Fall”

“Henri Henri”

“Meetings with a Young Poet”

“Mommy”

“Pompeii”

Achievement in Visual Effects

“Afflicted”

“Pompeii”

“Wet Bum”