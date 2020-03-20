Aaron Paul Is Interested In Playing Kurt Cobain In A Nirvana Biopic

A few years ago, Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman, and Westworld star Aaron Paul portrayed “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Funny Or Die parody trailer for a biopic about the comedic musician. That came up during a recent interview Paul had with NME, and he also revealed that Yankovic isn’t the only musician he’d like to play on screen.

Speaking about the “Weird Al” trailer, Paul said, “I thought it was genius. That he had this tortured love affair with Madonna — classic! You know, Al’s such a beautiful man – I’ve been a fan of his stuff for my whole life.”

From there, Paul was asked if there are any other musicians he’d want to portray, and his answer was Kurt Cobain: “When I first moved to LA, I thought quite a bit about Kurt Cobain and what happened and I just love Nirvana — ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was one of the first records I bought with my own money, so I’ve thought that could be interesting [to play Cobain].”

On a similar note, during a recent interview with Uproxx, Paul was asked if there’s a project he hasn’t taken on because it “terrifies” him, and he answered, “Oh, man. Probably. What that role is, I’m not sure. There are many things I’m scared to do, but those things are also the most exciting things. I’m all about stepping outside of your comfort zone.”

Read our interview with Paul here.