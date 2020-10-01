Like a lot of musicians, Adrianne Lenker decided to use her newfound free time during the pandemic productively. She retreated to a cabin in western Massachusetts and emerged with a pair of new albums, Songs and Instrumentals. Lenker announced both projects a month ago, and now she has shared a new Songs cut, “Dragon Eyes.” It’s a tranquil acoustic number that lets Lenker’s soothing voice provide tender comfort for three minutes.

Lenker previously said of recording the albums, “I had a handful of songs that I was planning on recording, but by the time [engineer Phil Weinrobe] arrived I was on a whole new level of heartsick and the songs were flying through my ears. I was basically lying in the dirt half the time. We went with the flow. A lot of the focus was on getting nourishment from our meals. We cooked directly on the woodstove, and we went on walks to the creek every day to bathe. […] I’m grateful that this music has come into existence. These songs have helped me heal. I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.”

Listen to “Dragon Eyes” above.

Songs and Instrumentals are out 10/23 via 4AD. Pre-order them here.