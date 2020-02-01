Legendary Gang Of Four Guitarist Andy Gill Has Died At The Age Of 64

Guitarist Andy Gill of the post-punk group Gang Of Four has died at the age of 64. Gill co-founded the group with original vocalist Jon King in the late ’70s after the two met while attending art school in Leeds. Gill played a major role in pioneering Gang Of Four’s influential jagged sound and looping feedback, inspiring and informing generations of musicians.
Gill was a ground-breaking composer and innovative producer, working with artists like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Stranglers, The Futureheads, and Bono. Alongside Gang Of Four, he toured extensively in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Far East just last year after releasing the 2019 record Happy Now. As the band’s longest consecutive member, he produced Gang Of Four’s entire discography, including a just-finished studio album.
Surviving members John Sterry, Thomas McNeice, and Tobias Humble released a statement about Gill’s death, saying he will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and artistic vision.
This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today. Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row. His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause, meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record and planning the next tour from his hospital bed. But to us, he was our friend – and we’ll remember him for his kindness and generosity, his fearsome intelligence, bad jokes, mad stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He just so happened to be a bit of a genius too. One of the best to ever do it, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us all, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give ‘em a spin for him… Love you mate.