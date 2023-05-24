Arlo Parks is one of the most important indie acts right now. She received two Grammy nominations at age 21 in 2021. That same year, she won the 2021 Mercury Prize for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams. It’s safe to say her sophomore album is highly anticipated. My Soft Machine was announced in January and there’ve been many previews of it since then. Check out key details about the record below to prepare.

Release Date My Soft Machine is out 5/26 via Transgressive. Find more information here. Tracklist Along with the announcement of the LP, Parks unveiled the 12-song tracklist. See it below. 1. “Bruiseless”

2. “Impurities”

3. “Devotion”

4. “Blades”

5. “Purple Phase”

6. “Weightless”

7. “Pegasus” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

8. “Dog Rose”

9. “Puppy”

10. “I’m Sorry”

11. “Room (Red Wings)”

12. “Ghost”

Features The only feature on this album is quite a memorable one: Phoebe Bridgers on the track "Pegasus," which is out now as a single. Singles There are four singles out now: "Weightless," "Impurities," "Blades," and "Pegasus" with Phoebe Bridgers. About the latter, Parks explained on Instagram, "This song is about the purity and rarity of true love, that feeling of solidity, of finding a real home in another human being, of wanting to be better with/for someone but being held as you are." She added, "The video captures that frenetic joy and energy – the barren backdrop of the desert, finding relief and color after a long time of being alone."