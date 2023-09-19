There’s no shortage of rock releases for fans to sneak their teeth into. Artists such as Mitski and Vagabon were just a few to make their much-awaited return. On the other hand, alternative’s rising act Bar Italia, never left. In May, the band released their album, Tracey Denim, which featured singles “Punkt,” “Changer,” and “Nurse!.” But they still have some music in their tank.

Today (September 19), the trio (consisting of Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton) just announced their next album, The Twits, with a ferocious new single, “My Little Tony.”

In a press release, a representative for the group shared behind-the-scenes details about the forthcoming project due out on November 3. “‘The Twits’ was recorded by the trio over eight weeks from February 2023 in a makeshift home studio in Mallorca (in Spain’s Balearic Islands), and was mixed by Marta Salogni,” read the note.

Listen to Bar Italia’s single “My Little Tony” above. To view the artwork and tracklist, continue below.

1. “My Little Tony”

2. “Real House Wibes (Desperate House Vibes)”

3. “Twist”

4. “World’s Greatest Emoter”

5. “Calm Down With Me”

6. “Shoo”

7. “Que Suprise”

8. “Hi Fiver”

9. “Brush w Faith”

10. “Glory Hunter”

11. “Sounds Like You Had To Be There”

12. “Jelsy”

13. “Bibs”

The Twits is out 11/3 via Matador Records. Find more information here.