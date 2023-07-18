Last year, Beabadoobee shared her sophomore album Beatopia, and she hasn’t slowed down. The musician opened up for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in March and April, and she recruited fellow indie wunderkind Clairo for the wholesome ballad “Glue Song.”

Now, Beabadoobee is back with another stripped-down earworm: “The Way Things Go,” whose lyrics are much more serious and impactful than “Glue Song.” It’s a soft breakup song, expressing the inadequacy of words in such a situation: “And there’s so much left to say / I guess I’m just the bigger guy / And there’s too much on my mind / That I don’t even want to try.” However, what she does admit holds a lot of power: “I’m happy now, I ought to let you know / But I guess that’s just the way things go.”

In an interview earlier this year, Beabadoobee divulged her excitement about opening for the “Anti-Hero” pop star on the massive tour. “I remember telling an interviewer that my dream support was Taylor Swift, and then I got a call from my manager saying she wants you to go on tour with her,” she told The Times. “I messaged all my girlfriends: ‘Guess f*cking what…’”

Watch the video for “The Way Things Go” above.