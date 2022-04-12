All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Jack White — Fear Of The Dawn The last album we got from Jack White 2018’s eclectic Boarding House Reach. But with his latest LP Fear Of The Dawn, White both rocks harder and leans into his experimental side. Some song like “Eosophobia” and “Fear Of The Dawn” are laced with frantic guitars while other tracks like the Q-Tip collaboration “Hi-De-Ho” try out a new sound. Father John Misty — Chloë And The Next 20th Century Over the last decade or so, Father John Misty has carved a space for himself in indie music with cerebral ballads and tongue-in-cheek social commentaries. Now back with his fifth studio album Chloë And The Next 20th Century, FJM continues to satirize modern life while drawing inspiration from melancholic film scores.

Orville Peck — Bronco Famed masked country singer Orville Peck officially dropped his album Bronco this week, which he released as a series of EPs. The 15-track project continues his discography of lustful country ballads, trading in sparse instrumentation for bold production and colorful percussion. Wet Leg — Wet Leg UK band Wet Leg proved they live up to the hype with their anticipated debut album, Wet Leg. As a whole, the album is playful and infectious, combining shimmering chords with bouncy riffs and genuinely funny lyrics.

The Linda Lindas — Growing Up Teen (and pre-teen) rockers The Linda Lindas became ones to watch after a performance of their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” went viral. Now signed to Epitaph, The Linda Lindas release their debut album Growing Up. All ten of the cathartic tracks are a way for The Linda Lindas members to release their angst over ripping chords and catchy choruses. Good Looks — Bummer Year Austin-based four-piece Good Looks’ debut album Bummer Year is dreamy-yet-honest. As self-described “blue-collar bad boys being blatantly vulnerable,” the band reckon with loss and depression with twangy guitars, washed-out chords, and wistful lyrics.

Florist — “Red Bird Pt. 2” LA-based band Florist shared the touching track “Red Bird Pt. 2” this week, a tender rumination on love, loss, and the natural world. The song officially announces Florist’s self-titled LP, which according to vocalist Emily Sprague is “an album journey very much about the celebration of the people in our lives and the massive importance of connection.” Hovvdy — “Town” It hasn’t been long since duo Hovvdy released their 2021 album True Love, but they’ve continued rolling out new music with the nostalgia-inducing track “Town.” The melodic track purposefully focuses on its instrumentals rather than its lyrics, with band member Charlie Martin saying, ” “With ‘Town’ I wanted the instrumental to do the heavy lifting, leaning less on storytelling.”

Charlie Hickey — “Dandelions” Phoebe Bridgers-cosigned songwriter Charlie Hickey has proved himself one to watch with his recent singles. Now releasing the tender track “Dandelions,” Hickey delivers a thoughtful ballad over a gentle, rolling beat. Giant Waste Of Man — “Jumpsuit” LA indie rockers Giant Waste Of Man dropped the effortlessly breezy tune “Jumpsuit” this week, the second single following their 2019 album The Politics Of Lonely. The song starts off with warm and jaunty tones before breaking out into a shoe-gazey mix of fuzzy guitars.