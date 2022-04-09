Jack White Got Engaged And Married During The First Night Of His New Tour

Jack White is having himself quite the weekend so far. He released his fourth album Fear Of The Dawn on Friday, and it makes for his first full-length solo effort since 2018’s Boarding House Reach. Despite the wait, Fear Of The Dawn is the first of two albums that White will release in 2022 as Entering Heaven Alive will arrive at some point later this year. In addition to releasing Fear Of The Dawn, White also performed the national anthem on Opening Night for the Detroit Tigers on Friday. As if that wasn’t enough, White would go on to get engaged and married later that day.

The opening night of White’s The Supply Chain Issues Tour took place at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre. According to Detroit Free Press, nearly an hour and a half into the night, White invited his girlfriend and Black Belles singer Olivia Jean on stage where they performed the White Stripes’ “Hotel Yorba.” At the song’s “let’s get married” lyric, White paused and looked at Jean, pulled out a ring, and said, “I’ve got a question for you. Will you marry me?” Jean answered with a resounding “yes!” and the two got married during the show’s encore.

Detroit Free Press says White and Jean’s respective bass players were best man and maid of honor. White’s longtime friend Ben Swank officiated the wedding and White’s mother and Jean’s father were also in attendance. White’s marriage to Jean is his third one after he previously tied the knot with Meg White in 1996 and Karen Elson in 2005.

You can check out White and Jean’s special moment in the video above.

Fear Of The Dawn is out now via Third Man Records. You can stream it here.