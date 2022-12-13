All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from Paramore, Blondshell, Samia, Whitney, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Paramore — “The News” Some people are calling “The News” Paramore’s best song yet, and they wouldn’t be wrong. The Bloc Party-inspired banger has one of their most infectious, headbanging-worthy choruses with vivacious guitars and Hayley Williams’s unrelenting vocals: “Every second our collective heart break / All together every single head shakes / Shut your eyes but it won’t go away,” she belts. Blondshell — “Veronica Mars” From the sparkling “Kiss City” to the addictive “Olympus,” Blondshell’s songs have been distinctive, powerful fragments of indie rock. “Veronica Mars” is the latest release and it’s her most cathartic yet, digging into the grit she merely approached in her earlier tracks, exploding into an unabating guitar solo that feels like transcendence.

Sparklehorse — “It Will Never Stop” “It Will Never Stop” was released by the Sparklehorse estate and it’s a fuzzed-out, endearing gem. Mark Linkous, who tragically passed in 2010, sings poetic lines with distorted vocals: “Oh please don’t go away / Captain blowed me astray / Oh please don’t vaporize into the sun my love.” Samia — “Sea Lions” Samia effortlessly grabs the listener’s attention within the first few lines of “Sea Lions“: “Screaming porn kills love / Outside your window with the Adventists / I know it’s wrong / Can’t remember how I got like this.” Her vocals sound as light as a feather despite the emotional weight; the admission of being wrong in the first few seconds of the piano ballad is a testament to her compelling honesty. It only gets better from there, transforming into an electronic experience halfway through.

White Reaper — “Fog Machine” In a statement, White Reaper vocalist and guitarist Tony Esposito mentioned that this new single “Fog Machine” is the band’s favorite song to play live. It’s no wonder why; the track is invigorating, encapsulating the energy and exhilaration of a mosh pit. Taken from their forthcoming album Asking For A Ride, “Fog Machine” is an exciting snippet. Florence And The Machine, Ethel Cain — “Morning Elvis” A Florence And The Machine and Ethel Cain collaboration feels inevitable, and it’s the perfect way to top off 2022. Ethel joined Florence onstage at Florence’s show in Denver and their performance of “Morning Elvis” was thankfully recorded and released, capturing their stunning, haunting voices and captivating harmonies.

Pile — “Poisons” Pile is preparing for the release of their new album All Fiction, and this latest single “Poisons” is a bewitching preview. It broods and seethes with an alluring, off-kilter energy that the band is known for, digging into unorthodox instrumentation that puts the listener in a disoriented haze. Whitney — “Other People” (Beach House Cover) Beach House is not an easy band to cover. They’re known for making music that is unmatched in its sense of tranquility and poignance, yet Whitney, who unveiled their new album Spark earlier this year, did their song “Other People” justice. Whitney made it their own, adding a peppy feel to it and imbuing it with their own tastes.