Upon the release of her debut single, “Olympus,” last month, LA-based musician Sabrina Teitelbaum is introducing herself to the world as Blondshell. On her new single, “Kiss City,” Blondshell embraces her femininity and her queerness, grasping onto love as it arrives to her.

“Kiss City” is a piano-driven track, with an infectious guitar riff in the song’s bridge. Delivering vocals that are equally sultry as they are soulful, Blondshell is ardent and empowered by her sexuality, as she sings “Kiss city / Just look me in the eye I’m about to finish / Kiss city / I think my kink is when you tell me that you think I’m pretty,” on the song’s chorus.

“I was sick of pretending I didn’t care about love,” Blondshell said in a statement. “The song is about wanting to be seen as an entire person, the fear of not being seen at all and being compared to other women – all the things that come up when you don’t trust the person you’re with. Writing alone in my apartment, I was able to voice my most vulnerable desires, which turned into demands over the course of the song. I think the song itself made me more confident and able to ask for what I deserve. I got angry as I was writing it because I realized that care is a very basic demand for someone you’re romantically involved with.”

Blondshell will release new singles throughout the course of the year, and is set to tour alongside Horsegirl and Porridge Radio.

Check out “Kiss City” above and Blondshell’s tour dates below.

07/22 — Los Angeles CA @ The Echo ~

09/06 — San Diego CA @ Casbah *

09/07 — Los Angeles CA @ Lodge Room *

09/09 — San Francisco CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

09/12 — Portland OR @ Doug Fir *

09/13 — Seattle WA @ Barboza *

09/15 — Boise ID @ Neurolux *

09/16 — Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court *

09/17 — Denver CO @ Lost Lake *

~ with Horsegirl

* with Porridge Radio