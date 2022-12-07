Sparklehorse was a Richmond, Virginia-based band whose brand of indie rock never failed to haunt, what with its idiosyncratic textures and compelling melodies. It was the project of Mark Linkous, who tragically died of suicide in 2010. Today, Sparklehorse’s former label Anti- Records put out “It Will Never Stop,” a never-before-heard track from the late musician.

“It Will Never Stop” was shared thanks to Linkous’s brother Matt, who released a statement: “Great care has been taken to archive and preserve Mark’s music. We are very thankful for Mark and the beauty he brought to this world.” At only a minute and a half, the song captures the special eccentricity of Sparklehorse, soaked in fuzzy reverb with a shockingly buoyant rhythm beneath such sad words. “Oh please don’t go away,” he sings, “Captain blowed me astray / Oh please don’t vaporize into the sun my love.”

After Linkous’s death, his brother started to oversee his estate and archive his recordings, which is where “It Will Never Stop” hails. The year 2019 also saw a posthumous release from Linkous when producer Danger Mouse and rapper MF Doom unveiled “Ninjarous.” Brian Burton, the person behind Danger Mouse, unveiled it on his label, 30th Century Records, in memory of Linkous.

Listen to “It Will Never Stop” above.