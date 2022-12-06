Now a signee to Partisan Records, Blondshell is celebrating the deal by dropping her new song, “Veronica Mars.” Inspired by the popular 2000s show, the alt-rock track opens with an addictive guitar line, as it sets the tone in 2004. The explosive chorus contemplates on the nostalgia, as she also throws in a fun reference with, “Logan’s a d*ck” — making it the second time he’s died.

“I was obsessed with the show ‘Veronica Mars’ as a kid and I was revisiting it around the time I wrote this song,” Blondshell shared in a statement. “I wanted to sing about that childhood era when I was being exposed to a lot more than I was comfortable with. ‘Gimme shelter’ refers to the song but I’m also saying please give me shelter from graphic TV and film, from New York City, overwhelming lyrics, etc. I think the song is just about having my boundaries crossed and the effects of those transgressions (for example, growing up to think men are hot if they’re assholes).”

Tomorrow, she is also set to perform a sold-out show at Mercury Lounge. From there, Blondshell will embark on a US tour supporting Suki Waterhouse next month.

Watch the music video for Blondshell’s “Veronica Mars” above. Continue scrolling for a complete list of tour dates.

12/07/2022 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

01/18/2023 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater*

01/20/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

01/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Metro*

01/22/2023 — Detroit, MI @ El Club*

01/24/2023 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club*

01/25/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD*

01/27/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

01/28/2023 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

01/29/2023 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

01/31/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat*

02/01/2023 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

02/03/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West*

02/04/2023 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East*

02/06/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room HOB*

02/07/2023 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s*

02/09/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom*

02/10/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater*

02/11/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater*

03/13-18/2023 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22-26/2023 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

* with Suki Waterhouse