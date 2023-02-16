100 Gecs are about to have a big year. Their new album 10,000 Gecs is arriving soon and they’ll be bringing those new songs on the road on a tour alongside Machine Girl and Fever Ray.

So far, singles “Doritos & Fritos” and “MeMeMe” are out. They released “Hollywood Baby” today and unleashed the full tracklist for the LP. “Hollywood Baby” is a heavy, infectious ripper with metallic riffs and catchy melodies that contrast each other interestingly. The music video is one big fire hazard, but in the best way.

Laura Les, one half of the duo, talked about taking vocal lessons for the record. “As I’ve been exploring my voice more, I’m like, ‘I can do this,’” she said. “And also I’m sick of worrying about it. If I don’t just f*cking do it, then I’m just a scaredy cat. And I don’t want to be a scaredy cat.”

Watch “Hollywood Baby” above. Check out the 10,000 Gecs tracklist below.

1. “Dumbest Girl Alive”

2. “757”

3. “Hollywood Baby”

4. “Frog on the Floor”

5. “Doritos & Fritos”

6. “Billy Knows Jamie”

7. “One Million Dollars”

8. “The Most Wanted Person in the United States”

9. “I Got My Tooth Removed”

10. “MeMeMe”

10,000 Gecs is out 03/17/2023, via Dog Show Records and Atlantic Records. You can pre-order it here.

100 Gecs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.