Unknown Mortal Orchestra are preparing to release the double album V. Singles “Layla,” “I Killed Captain Cook,” “Nadja,” “That Life,” and “Weekend Run” have all been shared so far and portray an exciting record, and today they’ve unveiled the newest one, “Meshuggah.”

“Meshuggah” is an idiosyncratic glimpse of the record, with a buzzy atmosphere and distorted vocals from bandleader Ruban Nielson: “I know what people say / And I know much sweeter days / And I know I’m out of my mind / Darlin’ reach out to me.” Sonically and lyrically, it feels spiritual: “Your enemies are fierce and foul / Energy is peace and power / Darling only know / You give meshuggah,” he sings.

In a statement about the LP, Nielson said, “In Hawaii, everything shifted off of me and my music. Suddenly, I was spending more time figuring out what others need and what my role is within my family. I also learned that things I thought were true of myself are bigger than I thought. My way of making mischief – that’s not just me — that’s my whole Polynesian side. I thought I was walking away from music to focus on family, but the two ended up connecting.”

Listen to “Meshuggah” above.

V is out 3/17 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.