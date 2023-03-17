100 Gecs Smash A Guitar In The Chaotic ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’ Video

100 Gecs unveiled their highly anticipated new album 10,000 Gecs today after releasing singles like “Hollywood Baby” and “Doritos & Fritos.” Along with the record they’ve unleashed the video for “Dumbest Girl Alive.”

The chaotic video builds throughout the two minutes, leading up to an iconic, unrelenting guitar smash that encapsulates the madness of 100 Gecs and this eccentric new record. The lyrics are as amazingly bewildering as ever: “I took ten Advils today / I’ve got bruises on my thighs / Plus I gave away my brain / I’m the dumbest girl alive.” And it only gets weirder in the best way: “Money coming from my mouth / Money coming from my eyes / And I keep on losing count / I’m the dumbest girl alive.”

About the album, Laura Les shared about taking a step back from some of the Auto-Tune effects. “As I’ve been exploring my voice more, I’m like, ‘I can do this,’” Laura Les said. “And also I’m sick of worrying about it. If I don’t just f*cking do it, then I’m just a scaredy cat. And I don’t want to be a scaredy cat.”

Watch the video for “Dumbest Girl Alive” above.

