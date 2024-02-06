After reuniting in 2019, Bikini Kill has turned the world into their home. That isn’t going to change in 2024. Yesterday (February 5), the “Suck My Left One” musician unveiled their new North American tour dates.
Following Bikini Kill’s stops in Central America and Europe, they will work their way around the US and Canada. The North American wing of Bikini Kill’s tour will launch on August 15 in Los Angeles. Although they haven’t announced any supporting acts, fans know they will be shared soon. Last year, the group was joined on the road by a whooping nine acts, including Mannequin Pussy.
Bikini Kill’s fan presale starts on February 6 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET). The general public sale will follow on February 9 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET). Find more information here.
Bikini Kill’s 2024 North American Tour dates
03/03 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pabellón Oeste
03/05 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio
03/07 — Santiago, Chile @ Blondie
03/09 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ C Complejo Art Media
03/12 — Lima, Peru @ Teatro Leguia
03/14 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio
06/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/02 — Bordeaux, FR @ Grand Parc w/ Comet Gain
06/03 — Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre w/ Big Joanie
06/05 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma w/ Big Joanie
06/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg w/ Big Joanie
06/08 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus w/ Tropical Fuck Storm
06/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega w/ Tropical Fuck Storm
06/10 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik w/ Tropical Fuck Storm
06/12 — London, UK @ Roundhouse w/ Snoozers
06/13/ — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds w/ R.AGGS
06/14 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow w/ R.AGGS
06/16 — Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing (Afternoon show) w/ R.AGGS
08/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
08/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
08/21 — Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge
08/27 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
08/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
08/30 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoor)
08/31 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ History
09/04 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
09/06 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
09/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
09/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall