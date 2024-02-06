After reuniting in 2019, Bikini Kill has turned the world into their home. That isn’t going to change in 2024. Yesterday (February 5), the “Suck My Left One” musician unveiled their new North American tour dates.

Following Bikini Kill’s stops in Central America and Europe, they will work their way around the US and Canada. The North American wing of Bikini Kill’s tour will launch on August 15 in Los Angeles. Although they haven’t announced any supporting acts, fans know they will be shared soon. Last year, the group was joined on the road by a whooping nine acts, including Mannequin Pussy.

Bikini Kill’s fan presale starts on February 6 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET). The general public sale will follow on February 9 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET). Find more information here.