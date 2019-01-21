Tammy Rae Carland

Bikini Kill are perhaps the band of the riot grrrl feminist punk movement of the ’90s, but sadly, the group disbanded in 1998. However, the group got fans excited last week when they announced that they would be performing some reunion shows in 2019. They announced three performances: One at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on April 25, another at Brooklyn Steel on May 31, and one more at Terminal 5 in New York on June 1. A second date at the Hollywood Palladium on April 26 was later added.

However, it was nearly impossible for a lot of fans to actually get tickets: Demand for the shows was so high that they all sold out almost immediately. Now the band has offered an apology for fans who had ticketing issues, writing in a post on their website, “Hi everyone, we wanted to apologize to anyone who had a bad experience trying to get tickets to our upcoming shows. We weren’t aware of the pre-sale for people with a certain credit card in NY until it was too late and that will not happen in the future. Also as soon as we realized there were problems we tried to put as many obstacles in front of scalpers as we could and are trying to figure out a better solution going forward. Thanks for all the interest and support of these shows — it is beyond anything we expected and we are excited to play for you!”

Reading between the lines, the apology offers reason to be optimistic: phrasing like “in the future” and “going forward” seem to indicate the possibility of more Bikini Kill reunion shows in the future.