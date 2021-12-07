billie joe armstrong epiphone t-feat
After Green Day became one of the biggest rock bands in the world and Billie Joe Armstrong finally made enough money to buy a guitar other than his iconic souped-up blue Stratocaster, he often turned to relatively plain looking Les Pauls.

Now, Armstrong has teamed up with Epiphone to release a signature Les Paul Junior guitar, which features a slab Mahogany body and a set neck, an Indian Laurel fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, a powerful PRO P-90 pickup, and master volume and tone controls with CTS potentiometers, making it rock-solid choice for pros and beginners alike. The coolest part? The Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior has Billie Joe’s autograph as an emblem on the back of the headstock and comes with a deluxe leopard, faux fur-lined custom hardshell case.

The Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior is truly a sight to behold, and we’re giving one lucky fan the opportunity to take one home over on our Instagram. Find out how to enter below.

Pick up Armstrong’s Les Paul Junior here, and check out all the details for the Player Pack — an easy plug-and-play starter pack designed for beginner players — here.

Billie Joe Armstrong is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group

