The Zaniest Live Album By Bob Dylan (Or Anybody) Finally Gets Its Due

Before we consider the frankly stunning existence of The Complete Budokan 1978 — a new box set compiling the two concerts that formed the basis of the notorious 1979 double-live album Bob Dylan At Budokan — let’s go back to a distant, unknowable time in which the internet does not yet exist. (Not for the average person anyway.) In this quaint era, a young person seeking to learn musical history cannot simply log on, go to Wikipedia, and then park at a streaming platform. “Back then,” as it were, your education had to begin inside of a building called “a library” that housed thousands of things called “books.”

On one such journey taken when I was a teenager, I came across a book published in 1991 called The Worst Rock ‘n’ Roll Records Of All Time. Now, I must provide some context to explain why this book blew my mind. In the past, unlike today, it was relatively difficult to find a person writing about something they found to be terrible. Haterism just wasn’t a fixture of public discourse as it is in modern times. It wasn’t nonexistent, exactly, but writing a book about your own personal dislikes was considered to be a perverse waste of time, if not irredeemably dickish. Which is precisely why the existence of a book like The Worst Rock ‘n’ Roll Records Of All Time seemed so refreshing to my young brain. Here, finally, was some unvarnished truth.

Looking at the book now, some choices are odd or just plain wrong, either because they pre-date contemporary critical revisionism (the Grateful Dead’s Europe ’72 or Queen II) or because they are mean-spirited in a very 1991 kind of way (ranking Paul McCartney and Duran Duran among “the worst rock ‘n’ rollers of all time”). But this book influenced how I thought about the canon in my youth in ways I couldn’t begin to understand at the time, starting with an album I avoided for years because music critics kept telling me how horrible it was.

This brings us back to Bob Dylan At Budokan.

Originally released on August 21, 1978 as a Japan-only release, and then worldwide the following April, Bob Dylan At Budokan was recorded at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Hall on February 28 and March 1 of ’78. It contains 22 songs, including many of Dylan’s most famous tunes: “Like A Rolling Stone,” “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are A-Changin,'” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” etc. Judging by the tracklist, Bob Dylan At Budokan appears to be a greatest hits record, except that the songs are played live. But while the album is that in form, it is not in execution a straight-forward recounting of past glories. It is the opposite of straightforward. It is crooked and backward. For At Budokan, Dylan employed an expansive 11-piece band staffed with, among other musicians, three backup singers, an extremely audible percussionist, an ex-King Crimson drummer, Eddie Money’s keyboardist, a blonde guitarist who performed in the Broadway production of Hair, and (most notoriously) a horn player doing double duty on saxophone and flute. That’s right, flute. “But what Dylan songs require a flute?” you ask. On At Budokan, way more than you might expect!

Dylan dramatically rearranged his most famous warhorses, sometimes beyond the point of recognition. The early-’60s kiss-off “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” adopted a reggae shuffle. The quotably jagged “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)” now sounded like Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.” The aforementioned flute woven into “Mr. Tambourine Man” gave one of Dylan’s most poetic numbers an unusual Ren-Faire vibe. It was all very different. And all very weird. And for the boomers raised on Dylan’s stark and roughhewn ’60s period — especially the authors of The Worst Rock ‘n’ Roll Records Of All Time — it was too much. They called At Budokan the work of a “man at the end of his rope with no redemption available or conceivable.” They called the arrangements “random,” “indiscriminate,” and “stupefying.” They echoed a common complaint that the album made him sound like a “prospective Las Vegas act.” Most damning of all, they accused Bob Dylan of “full-blown misanthropy directed at his audience.”

The takes on At Budokan hardly improved when I looked it up in other music books. In The New Rolling Stone Record Guide — the one with the blue cover, second edition, copyright 1983 — it was scored with this strange little black box, a sub-star rating reserved for “worthless” records that “need never (or should never) have been created.” (The blurb by Dave Marsh is somehow even more cutting: “This is his worst record by such a wide margin it’s hard to fathom it.”) Over at one of the editions of Robert Christgau’s Consumer Guide, the tone was lighter but still dismissive: “I believe this double LP was made available so our hero could boast of being outclassed by Cheap Trick, who had the self-control to release but a single disc from this location.” (The Cheap Trick slander was not appreciated by me, then or now.)

The consensus couldn’t have been more clear: Bob Dylan At Budokan is garbage. The bottom of the barrel. An abomination. And yet, here we are, with a beautifully designed box set commemorating a Bob Dylan album allegedly so turgid that critics in the late 20th century couldn’t comprehend it. In the liner notes for The Complete Budokan 1978, veteran music writer Edna Gunderson argues that Bob Dylan At Budokan is “a late bloomer” and “a crucial turning point” in his career. But the very fact that this box set exists at all is the most violent rebuke to the album’s many detractors. In case anyone needed to be reminded: The Complete Budokan 1978 is yet more evidence that the canon is always in flux. And that today’s trash might very well be tomorrow’s $159.99 retail-priced doorstop.

Let me say for the record that I agree with Edna Gunderson. I am a fan of Bob Dylan At Budokan, and I believe the album is a crucial turning point for the man. The facts of Dylan’s life in 1978 clearly bear this out — he was newly divorced, he was ailing financially after the failure of his directorial debut Renaldo And Clara, and he was inclined to play 114 shows in order to make himself whole again. By the end of the year, he would be on the verge of becoming a born-again Christian. If there is a better example of a guy “going through some things,” I have not yet discovered it.