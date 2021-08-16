Last week, Bon Iver started teasing… something, and based on the timing, it seemed whatever was coming was connected to the anniversary of the group’s 2011 album, Bon Iver, Bon Iver. Now the band has confirmed those suspicions, as Justin Vernon and company have some big Bon Iver, Bon Iver plans.
There are two major celebrations forthcoming, with one being a deluxe edition of the album. In social media posts, Bon Iver describes the reissue, “This edition includes five songs from our AIR Studios session (available in physical formats and across streaming for the first time), a minimal white-on-white reimagination of the original cover art, and a personal essay from [Phoebe Bridgers].”
Aside from that, there will also be a pair of concerts at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on October 22 and 23. The shows will feature “a return of the iconic production from the original album’s tour in 2012.”
Find Bon Iver’s full statement below.
“‘A decade later, a decade of gratitude.’
To celebrate the ten year anniversary of ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver’, we are performing at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA for two nights only on October 22 & 23! Join us for two nights of sincerity and celebration of community and togetherness, past, present, and future.
Presale tickets will be available for purchase with special code starting Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 10:00AM PST.
Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, August 20 at 10:00AM PST.
These very special shows will feature a return of the iconic production from the original album’s tour in 2012 and L-ISA Hyperreal Sound, the spatial audio technology from @l.acoustics.official used at select tour dates on our autumn 2019 tour, which fosters a deeper sense of connection with live music as we experience ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver’ live together.
In addition to a return to live shows, Bon Iver will release a limited edition reissue — ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition)’ — on CD and LP on January 14, 2022 via @jagjaguwar / @4ad. This edition includes five songs from our AIR Studios session (available in physical formats and across streaming for the first time), a minimal white-on-white reimagination of the original cover art, and a personal essay from @phoebebridgers.
For all you’ve carried us through, for all the times we’ve sung in solo and in sync, we are…
Sincerely grateful,
Bon Iver.”