Last week, Bon Iver started teasing… something, and based on the timing, it seemed whatever was coming was connected to the anniversary of the group’s 2011 album, Bon Iver, Bon Iver. Now the band has confirmed those suspicions, as Justin Vernon and company have some big Bon Iver, Bon Iver plans.

There are two major celebrations forthcoming, with one being a deluxe edition of the album. In social media posts, Bon Iver describes the reissue, “This edition includes five songs from our AIR Studios session (available in physical formats and across streaming for the first time), a minimal white-on-white reimagination of the original cover art, and a personal essay from [Phoebe Bridgers].”

Aside from that, there will also be a pair of concerts at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on October 22 and 23. The shows will feature “a return of the iconic production from the original album’s tour in 2012.”

Find Bon Iver’s full statement below.