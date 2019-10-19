Bon Iver Played Three Songs Amidst Massive Beams Of Light On ‘CBS This Morning’

Grammy-winning indie mainstay Bon Iver recently put forth their fourth full-length record, i,i. Since its release, the veteran indie crooners have embarked on a massive tour. Most recently, they stopped by CBS This Morning as a part of their “Saturday Sessions” mini-concert series.

The band performed three of their hit songs, “Salem,” “Blood Bank,” and “iMi” at Barclays Center. Adding to the ambiance of frontman Justin Vernon’s soft voice, the stage was outfitted with large beams of fluorescent light formed in geometric shapes.

Along with performing on camera, Justin Vernon and group sat down with CBS This Morning co-host Anthony Mason to discuss the band’s journey from humble beginnings as a Wisconsin indie band to sold-out arenas. When asked about the major decision to cancel a 2017 tour, Vernon talked about his disdain for the industry at the time, saying he was uncomfortable with the attention he was receiving. “When you’re uncomfortable, you have discomfort, you get angry,” he told Mason. “This is an example of something I couldn’t have done five years ago. I didn’t have it within me, or the strength, to sit and talk with you.”

Vernon said he was able to get over the discomfort with help from friends, family, and therapy.

Watch Bon Iver perform “Salem” on CBS This Morning above and “Blood Bank” off his first EP and “iMi” off his latest record below.