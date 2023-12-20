Indie Mixtape 20: Bory Is An Exciting New Voice In Power Pop

Much has been written about the recent power pop revival. But one project, Bory, has recently emerged as an exciting new voice in the genre, thanks to a co-sign by fellow artist Mo Troper.
Bory, the music moniker of Portland power-pop prodigy Brenden Ramirez, released his debut album Who’s A Good Boy just in time for year-end list season (thus making a shortlist appearance on Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2023 list). Whether it’s the pastoral “Feel The Burn” or the splendid, reverb-drenched “Five-Course Meal,” Who’s A Good Boy debut full-length project shows some major potential for Bory to earn the title of Next Big Thing in the genre.
To celebrate the release of his debut album, Ramirez sits down with Uproxx to talk Diet Coke, cooking, and Fyre Fest 2 in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Loud guitar soft voice.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
Fondly!
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Mo Troper. He’s a really good friend of mine who has given me so much guidance and support since starting my band. I also look up to him as a songwriter. He’s a crazy talented and prolific songwriter.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
Probably one of those combo meals at BCD tofu house.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
I saw Kero Kero Bonito play once at a very small college festival and I was surrounded by so many good friends and it rocked my world.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
“Liverpool 8” by Ringo Starr.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
“Tears Of The Kingdom how does master sword work.”
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
One time when I was touring in the UK with the Mo Troper Band our tour manager told us we were crashing at his place that night. I was expecting like a house or apartment or something but it ended up being this whole entire school that had been repurposed to house touring bands. It was pretty cool. There was someone already sleeping in the room we were supposed to be in. There was also a sword in there.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
LA because I have a lot of family around there that I can play for. Really looking forward to playing in Tokyo soon!!
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Please please please stop caring so much what other people think!!
What’s one of your hidden talents?
I really like to cook! I’m not sure how good I am at it though.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
Oh man, I guess whatever will get people fed. Or something that will help support people struggling with mental health.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
No thoughts, does not compute.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
Fyre Fest 2:
The Beatles (with holographic John Lennon and George Harrison)
Stevie Wonder
Alvvays
Mo Troper
Diners
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
q8ledgendery on Instagram.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
No tattoos!
What is your pre-show ritual?
I don’t have anything I follow strictly but I usually see what the Diet Coke situation is at the bar. Every venue’s soda fountain varies in taste. Some are a lot tastier than others.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
The hot fish from Shark Tale.
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
New Zealand would be really cool. Would love to hang out at the Shire with all my friends.
What is your biggest fear?
Maybe bugs or dying.
Who’s A Good Boy is out now via Earth Librarys. Find more information here.