Indie Mixtape 20: Bory Is An Exciting New Voice In Power Pop

Much has been written about the recent power pop revival. But one project, Bory, has recently emerged as an exciting new voice in the genre, thanks to a co-sign by fellow artist Mo Troper.

Bory, the music moniker of Portland power-pop prodigy Brenden Ramirez, released his debut album Who’s A Good Boy just in time for year-end list season (thus making a shortlist appearance on Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2023 list). Whether it’s the pastoral “Feel The Burn” or the splendid, reverb-drenched “Five-Course Meal,” Who’s A Good Boy debut full-length project shows some major potential for Bory to earn the title of Next Big Thing in the genre.

To celebrate the release of his debut album, Ramirez sits down with Uproxx to talk Diet Coke, cooking, and Fyre Fest 2 in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Loud guitar soft voice.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Fondly!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Mo Troper. He’s a really good friend of mine who has given me so much guidance and support since starting my band. I also look up to him as a songwriter. He’s a crazy talented and prolific songwriter.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Probably one of those combo meals at BCD tofu house.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I saw Kero Kero Bonito play once at a very small college festival and I was surrounded by so many good friends and it rocked my world.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Liverpool 8” by Ringo Starr.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Tears Of The Kingdom how does master sword work.”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

One time when I was touring in the UK with the Mo Troper Band our tour manager told us we were crashing at his place that night. I was expecting like a house or apartment or something but it ended up being this whole entire school that had been repurposed to house touring bands. It was pretty cool. There was someone already sleeping in the room we were supposed to be in. There was also a sword in there.