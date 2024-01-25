Bourbon & Beyond has range. Last year, the Louisville, Kentucky-based festival was headlined by the likes of Brandi Carlile, Bruno Mars, Billy Strings, Train, The Killers, Duran Duran, Hozier, The Black Keys, The Black Crowes, and The Avett Brothers. On Wednesday, January 24, Bourbon & Beyond unveiled an equally expansive 2024 lineup, featuring Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers, Neil Young, Beck, The National, and 21 rows’ worth of artists more on the poster.

“Get ready for the kickoff of Louisville’s most monumental music extravaganza, Bourbon & Beyond,” the festival captioned its Instagram announcement. “Celebrate 4 days of jam packed performances with more bands, more stages, and more fun than ever before. Passes are ON SALE NOW and start at just $1 down. Here’s the chef’s kiss—lock in your passes now at the lowest price, and your first payment won’t hit until February.”

The Bourbon & Beyond official website lists all ticketing options here. All of the options are available for purchase, except for the Weekend 4-Day Beyond VIP package, for which you’ll have to join the waitlist. Hotel packages are also available to book here, although some VIP packages have already sold out.

Burboun & Beyond will take place within the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky from September 19 to September 22, 2024.