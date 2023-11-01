Lucky Daye Is A Sexy Succubus’ Familiar In His Steamy ‘That’s You’ Video

Halloween may be over, but Lucky Daye‘s video for “That’s You” keeps the spooky season going just one more day. In it, Lucky plays the hapless familiar to a sexy succubus in his native Louisiana, going out into the New Orleans streets to seduce women to bring back for her to feed from. Each would-be romantic encounter ends with Lucky’s mistress taking his latest love interest back to her bedroom, then taking their souls. Throughout, Lucky’s face betrays his ambivalent feelings about this arrangement, and the video ends with him covering up the evidence with a bayou bonfire.

Ahead of the new song’s release, Lucky teased the involvement of Bruno Mars. He had been flying under the radar for much of 2023 as he let the last of his Silk Sonic/Vegas residency hangover subside before contributing songwriting and production to “That’s You” alongside D’Mile. With their involvement, “That’s You” sounds a little like a Silk Sonic remnant, carrying over a little of the ’70s-throwback, big-band R&B feel from that project into Lucky’s contemporary approach. The combination works well, providing a sultry but heartbroken vibe reflected in the steamy visuals. As far as a follow-up to his 2022 debut album Candydrip goes, “That’s You” is a compelling jumping-off point.

You can watch the video for “That’s You” above.