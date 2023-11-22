A Brian Jonestown Massacre concert came to a chaotic end last night (November 21) in Melbourne, Australia. In videos shared by fans, the band’s lead vocalist Anton Newcombe and guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt engaged in a brawl onstage.

Things appeared to be going smoothly on stage during the performances — that is, until, Newcombe seemingly fired Van Kriedt onstage in the middle of the show.

Part 1 – Brian Jonestown Massacre, Melbourne Show pic.twitter.com/vPRzQl2ClP — Ryder Jack (@RyderJack) November 21, 2023

“Cut off this guy’s mic, put down my guitar, party’s over captain,” Newcombe said to Van Kriedt. “We actually don’t need you. Go! Put my guitar down on the stage and think about what’s happening.”

Van Kriedt then responded “You better think about this one, man. Because this is forever!” Van Kriedt removed his guitar, then exited the stage, each of them flipping each other the bird. This then prompted a shoving match between the two, which escalated into Newcombe swinging a guitar at Van Kriedt. This quickly turned into a full-fledged brawl, with both members ending up on the floor.

The concert ended early, and the remainder of The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Australian tour has since been canceled, according to ABC News.

At the time of writing, neither the band nor its individual members have commented on the matter.

You can see a clip above.