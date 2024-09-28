Bright Eyes’ reunion has steadily moved full steam ahead (of course not counting the global pandemic’s temporary interference). But sadly, the “Falling Out Of Love At This Volume” musician’s lucky streak has been broken.

Yesterday (September 27), Bright Eyes announced that they would be cancelling their remaining live shows through the end of 2024 due to Conor Oberst’s ongoing medical issues with his vocals. Before you ask yourself, yes that includes their scheduled appearance at Best Friends Forever Festival in Las Vegas. In a statement shared on the band’s official Instagram page, Bright Eyes went on to assure their support that after Oberst’s treatment they should be all good to hammer out the 2025 tour dates in support of their Five Dice, All Threes album.

Continue below to read Bright Eyes’ full statement.