In 2020, Bright Eyes returned after nearly a decade-long hiatus with the album Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was. Due to the global pandemic, they couldn’t tour the project until last year. Although the band faced some difficulties on the road, Conor Oberst is ready to smooth things over with a solo run on the road.

Today (November 13), Oberst announced his bi-coastal, Conor Oberst And Friends Residency, which will kick off in 2024. Beginning in March 2024, Oberst will gather fans in Los Angeles and New York City for intimate shows. Both venues, Teragram Ballroom and Bowery Ballroom, are locked in for four performances each.

Oberst shared his excitement for the series of shows in an official statement. “I am very excited about these residencies. This is something that my booking agent, Eric, and I have talked about for years, but the timing was never quite right. The stars have finally aligned, and I couldn’t be happier. It will be a lot of work putting together a different band and set every week, but it’s a challenge I think will be rewarding. Luckily, I have lived in both New York City and Los Angeles off and on for many years. I have a lot of musician friends to help me out. It will be an experiment, for sure, but I’m looking forward to it. Not completely sure how it will all turn out, but that is the best part about it,” said Oberst.

View the full Conor Oberst and Friends 2024 residency schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

03/07/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/21/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/28/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

04/04/2024 — New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/11/2024 — New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/18/2024 — New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/25/2024 — New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom