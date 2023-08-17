Back in March, during the first North American leg of their ongoing international tour, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band were forced to postpone a few dates. At the time, the reason given was an undisclosed illness. The second North American leg began on August 9 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, and history is repeating itself.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” reads a statement posted to Springsteen’s Instagram account on Wednesday, August 16. “We are working on rescheduling the dates, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

According to Springsteen’s official website, the next scheduled dates are at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on August 24 and August 26, followed by three home-state dates at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 30, September 1, and September 3.

Springsteen is worth seeing while you still can. Uproxx‘s Steven Hyden reviewed the three-hour spectacle in early March.

“It’s not only possible that I won’t see this kind of Springsteen show again, it’s also more likely than not,” Hyden wrote. “A live performance by Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band in 2023 is a precious resource. And that resource is dwindling faster than any of us want to believe.”