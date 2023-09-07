Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band are doing the best that they can to complete their ongoing international tour — their first together since 2017. But some things can’t be helped — most of all, Springsteen’s health. In March, a few North American dates were postponed “due to illness,” and the same story played out in August due to Springsteen “having been taken ill.”

While Springsteen’s condition had been kept vague before, we now know what he’s been dealing with lately.

“Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY,” Springsteen’s official Instagram account posted on Wednesday night, September 6. “Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

The Instagram caption also included the below statement from Springsteen:

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

See the full post below, and keep track of the tour’s updated schedule here.