In August, Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band postponed their Philadelphia tour dates due to Springsteen “taking ill.” However, last month, it was announced that they were postponing the entire tour to 2024. A statement said the rocker was “being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.”

Luckily, the tour dates have now officially been rescheduled to next year, kicking off on March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona and ending on September 13 in Baltimore, Maryland. It sounds like Springsteen is doing much better; upon announcing that they were rescheduling the dates, Springsteen said in a statement, “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support,” he said. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Find the rescheduled tour dates below.

03/19/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/25/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

03/28/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/31/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/04/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

04/07/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

04/12/2024 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/15/2024 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

04/18/2024 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

04/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/15/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/18/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/21/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/23/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

09/07/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

09/13/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards