After ending a five-year break from new music last year with Western Stars, Bruce Springsteen kept going, promising he would reunite with the beloved E-Street Band, his collaborators and touring band over the many year. No shock that that proved to be a great idea. The result is the new album Letter To You, which he’s promoted with an Apple Music radio series as well as a documentary. Lo and behold, that stormed onto the Billboard albums charts, bowing at No. 2.

That may not be No. 1, but it still made for big new: It makes Springsteen the first artist to have a top-five album in each of the last six decades. The previous albums are: 1975’s Born to Run, 1980’s The River, 1992’s Human Touch, 2002’s The Rising, and 2012’s Wrecking Ball, and this year’s Letter To You.

“I love the emotional nature of Letter To You, and I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs,” Springsteen said when he announced the album in September. “We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

