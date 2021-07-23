Washington DC hardcore punk band Minor Threat was only active for a few years in the early ’80s, but despite their short tenure, they’re regarded as one of the most important bands of their genre. The group’s members have gone on to great success outside of the band, including Ian MacKaye (who went on to form Fugazi) and Brian Baker (now a member of Bad Religion).

Then, there’s Buckcherry, who had some success in the mid-2000s — including a top-10 album with 2008’s Black Butterfly and a pair of multi-Platinum singles, “Crazy B*tch” and “Sorry” — but are not as historically revered. So, when Buckcherry singer Josh Todd recently brought up the idea of himself fronting a potential Minor Threat reunion, people weren’t feeling it.

In a recent interview with Classic Rock (as Consequence notes), Todd spoke about running into Baker and saying to him, “Hey, man, if you ever want to do a Minor Threat tour and Ian doesn’t want to do it, I’ll shave my head and we’ll f*cking do it!” As for Baker’s reaction, Todd reported, “He just laughed.”

Also laughing were Twitter users, many of whom were decidedly not into the idea of Todd taking the Minor Threat reigns. Classic Rock summarized the differences between Todd and MacKaye well: “Given that Todd is best known for the song ‘Crazy B*tch’ and the lyric, ‘I love the cocaine” (from ‘Lit Up’), whereas MacKaye is the author of the song ‘Straight Edge’ and sang, “I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I don’t f*ck…” on the title track of Out Of Step, this would be a bold recruitment by Baker, to put it mildly.”

I know we don't talk as much as we used to, but I still have faith. Just a quick prayer that ffs you can't let this happen. https://t.co/1fWSp1JyGY — 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗸𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 ⁿᵃⁿᵒ-ⁱⁿᵛᵉ$ᵗⁱⁿᵍ (@PunkRockClub) July 23, 2021

in case you need a laugh today: "Buckcherry’s Josh Todd offers to front Minor Threat reunion" — Fake Wortbutt (@falsebinary) July 22, 2021

sentences that kills punks instantly https://t.co/meh1WbE50W — Berry 🍓🍰🖤 (@bloodberry_tart) July 22, 2021

That Baker anecdote came after Todd spoke about his admiration for Minor Threat and the band’s lone studio album, 1983’s Out Of Step, saying, “I was fifteen and I felt like an outcast. I was dealing with a lot of dysfunction in my personal life at that time, a lot of adversity at home. I couldn’t trust the men in my life. There was a lot of anger inside of me. So I spent all my time at the record store. I had a crazy independent punk rock collection – and Minor Threat’s Out Of Step was one of them. I felt like it was describing what was going on with me at that time. I truly connected with the recklessness and aggression of songs like the title track. It made me feel like I was part of a tribe when I listened to Out Of Step. You can hear Out Of Step in what we do, too.”

i'll go to this if they really make it like the early days of minor threat where i can beat up the singer on stage https://t.co/0Ecz5e6Nea — 🍁🌹💀SOB (Sam Of Boston)🦇🍂🍁 (@sam_jail) July 23, 2021

We easily live in the darkest timeline https://t.co/GnAsHRH0hd — Ali (@knifewatergun) July 23, 2021

I mean so would I but that's not a good idea either. https://t.co/VYytVAjPtS — Andrew Johnson (@RatcalledAJ) July 23, 2021