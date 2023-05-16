Bummbershoot 2023 has made a few adjustments to its official lineup. To commemorate the arts and music festival’s 50th-anniversary, musicians Pussy Riot has been added to the celebration. Bumbershoot 2023 will be headlined by Sleater-Kinney (September 2), Brittany Howard (September 2), and The Revivalists (September 3) across the two-day event, marking its first showing since taking a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Set to go down at the Seattle Center this coming Labor Day weekend (September 2 and 3), the event presented by New Rising Sun and Third Stone focuses on highlighting talent from across the Pacific Northwest. Other notable acts slated to perform at the multiday festival include A-Trak, Zhu, AFI, Durand Jones, Jawbreaker, Fatboy Slim, Phantogram, Valerie June, and Benny The Butcher.

On the website, the event’s mission is listed as “to honor the essential characteristics of the festival’s rich legacy with a vision to realign with Seattle’s changing growth purpose and needs,” adding, “Artists shift perspectives, awaken curiosity and, in our shared passion for visual arts, performance, and music, help us realize we are all under the same umbrella.”

Tickets for Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival are on sale now. Find more information here.

