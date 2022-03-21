Camp Cope Are ‘Jealous’ On Their Dejected New Single

Australian trio Camp Cope left people wanting more with their amazing 2018 album How To Socialize & Make Friends, which showcased singer/guitarist Georgia Maq’s quirky yet spot-on observational lyricism against clean guitars, crisp drums, and a bass line that incorporates all the instrument’s strings. In January of this year, they finally announced the long-awaited follow-up, Running With The Hurricane, out this Friday.

Today, they released the third single, “Jealous,” a slower, more dejected track than the recent ones “Running With The Hurricane” and “Blue.” In typical Camp Cope fashion, it’s as open and honest as possible with Maq confessing in a frustrated yell: “I’m so jealous / Of your dog.” Despite being aware of her own desperation, she persists in this hopeless relationship: “I want your attention / Still double texting / Like I’ve got nothing left to lose.”

Maq said about the album, “The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends.”

Listen to “Jealous” above.

Running With The Hurricane is out 3/25 via Poison City Records/Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.