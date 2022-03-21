Caracara Unleash ‘Colorglut,’ A Powerful New Single With Anthony Green

In 2017, Uproxx premiered “Revelatory,” the lead single of Caracara’s debut Summer Megalith. They’ve since released the 2019 explosive EP Better which caught people’s attention, including Indiecast‘s own Ian Cohen who interviewed them for Stereogum. They also did an Audiotree live session that pushed them even further in the indie rock scene. After announcing their Will Yip-produced sophomore effort New Preoccupations (As The Gods Descend) last month, the band have unleashed a powerful new single, “Colorglut” today, which features Circa Survive’s Anthony Green.

About the album, vocalist Will Lindsay said: “I think what people will be able to hear in this record, and what we hope to say, is that this isn’t a totally dark and dismal record. We didn’t want to make a druggy emo record about recovery. What we really wanted to show, and what anybody trying to quit substances knows, is this is what makes it so hard: that there are these incredible, rapturous highs that exist in concert with the use of the substance that can’t be uncoupled from it, but aren’t invalidated by it. Just because it ended with you needing to stop does not mean that you can’t celebrate those beautiful memories that you did make.”

Listen to “Colorglut” above.

New Preoccupations (As The Gods Descend) arrives 3/25 via Memory Music. Pre-order it here.